STONINGTON — Stonington High committed no errors in the second game, but dropped an ECC South Division baseball doubleheader to New London, 11-5 and 3-0, on Saturday.
“That was the first game all season we didn’t commit an error and we were in the game,” Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. “We made a few lineup changes.”
Drew Champagne pitched all seven innings in the second game and struck out five but still took the loss. He walked just two.
Nick Abely was 2 for 3 with a double.
In the first game, New London scored six runs in the top of the fifth to take a 10-2 lead.
Stonington’s Alex Starr was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Wyatt Verbridge was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
New London moved to 2-10, 1-10 ECC South.
Stonington (0-10, 0-10) next travels to East Lyme for a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
