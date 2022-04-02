STONINGTON — Aaron LoPresto and Jace Wolfradt delivered two-out, two-runs single and Stonington High's baseball team snapped a 20-game losing streak defeating St. Bernard, 9-4, in an ECC out-of-division game Saturday.
Stonington had finished the 2021 season 0-16, did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 and lost the last four games of the 2019 season.
"It felt great. These kids have really worked hard in the offseason and the last week or so," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "I'm proud of them."
LoPresto drove in two runs with his single in the second inning and Wolfradt did the same in the sixth.
The game was originally scheduled for St. Bernard, but moved to Stonington due to poor field conditions. Stonington was the visiting team.
Stonington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Saints responded with three in the bottom half of the inning.
"It could have collapsed in the first inning. But Wynn Hammond really settled down and we started playing good defense," Cahoone said.
Hammond pitched four innings and did not allow a run after the first to earn the win.
Stonington scored three runs in the second and led 6-4 after five innings.
LoPresto finished 4 for 5. Brandt Ogden was also 4 for 5 with a pair of RBIs. Alex Starr finished 2 for 5.
Stonington next hosts Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
