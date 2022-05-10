WINDHAM — Alex Starr cleared the bases with a double in the fifth inning and Stonington High beat Windham, 10-4, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Tuesday.
Starr finished 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Starr is hitting .400 for the season. He leads the team in hits with 20 and is second in RBIs with 12.
The Bears, who have won three straight, led 7-1 after two innings.
Wyatt Verbridge drove in two runs. Wynn Hammond and Aaron LoPresto contributed two hits each.
R.J. Kelley pitched the first four innings, allowing one run and striking out four to earn the win.
Windham dropped to 4-10, 0-6 Division III. Stonington (11-4, 5-2) next plays at Old Lyme on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
