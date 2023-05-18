NORTH STONINGTON — St. Bernard's Ryan Ziegler limited Wheeler High to two hits and struck out 11 in an 11-0 Division IV baseball win against the Lions on Thursday.
Ziegler pitched all seven innings and walked just one batter. St. Bernard finished with 14 hits and led 5-0 after three innings.
Wheeler (11-6, 4-2) came into the game with an opportunity to win the Division IV title outright. Now, Lyman Memorial, Wheeler and St. Bernard (16-2, 4-2) are all tied with 4-2 league records.
The division winner will be determined by who advances the farthest in the ECC tournament.
Wheeler next hosts Ledyard on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
