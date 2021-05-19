NORTH STONINGTON — St. Bernard's Aidan Whitten tossed a five-inning no-hitter, defeating Wheeler High, 17-0, in an ECC North Division baseball game Wednesday afternoon.
Whitten struck out eight. St. Bernard scored 11 runs in the second inning to take a 14-0 lead. The game was halted after five innings due to the mercy rule.
St. Bernard moved to 9-6, 9-6 ECC North. Wheeler (2-13, 2-12) next hosts Griswold on Saturday at 9:15 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
