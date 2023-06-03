WESTERLY — Grayson Simmons and Jack Tenuta drove in two runs each as Westerly High defeated Ponaganset, 9-5, on Saturday at Cimalore Field to remain alive in the Division II baseball tournament.
Simmons singled in a run in the fourth inning and brought home another with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Simmons, a freshman, finished 2 for 3.
Tenuta (2 for 4) drove in two runs with a two-out single to left center field in the fifth to give the Bulldogs a 9-3 lead.
Zack Miner, Shep Simmons (double) and Tom Fiore also drove in a run each.
Ponaganset (11-11) took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Bulldogs responded with three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth for the victory.
Westerly starter Deluca Kyan pitched the first four innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.
Westerly (13-11) will play the loser of East Providence vs. Chariho on Monday. Those two teams play Sunday.
— Keith Kimberlin
