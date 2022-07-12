EAST PROVIVDENCE — The Shoreline Surfers 13U baseball team, a Westerly-based travel club, defeated Diamond Hill Baseball Machine from Cumberland, 3-0, on Sunday to win the New England AAU 13U Open Silver Division tournament championship.
Luke Gwaltney pitched a one-hitter in the title game and was named tournament MVP. Trent Bessette, Tyler Cimini and Christian Mancini were also selected to the All-Tournament team.
Other players on the Surfers are Jace Burton, Logan Cronin, Sean Durham, Tyler Falcone, Matteo Hackett, James Hooper, Cam MacDonald, Andy Tetlow and Brayden Wolfradt.
