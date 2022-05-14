STONINGTON — Stonington High could not overcome seven errors and lost to Griswold, 6-5, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Saturday.
Wyatt Verbridge hit a two-run single to make it 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Stonington scored another run on a passed ball, but the game ended with Bears runners on second and third.
Only two of the six Griswold runs were earned.
Stonington's Aaron LoPresto was 4 for 4 with a double. Alex Starr drove in two runs and finished 3 for 4. Dylan Cimini was 2 for 4.
Griswold improved to 7-11, 4-4. Stonington (11-6, 5-3) next plays at New London on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
