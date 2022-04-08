EXETER — Sophomore reliever Brady Anderson retired the final nine batters in order as Chariho High edged Exeter-West Greenwich, 2-1, in a Division II baseball game Friday.
Anderson entered the game in the fifth and struck out five of the nine batters he faced to earn his first varsity win. Starter Kyle McGovern allowed just two hits over four innings and struck out five.
Chariho trailed 1-0 after the Scarlet Knight scored a run in the third inning. The Chargers responded by scoring twice in the top of the sixth.
Liam Currier drove in a run and Alan Carpenter was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Jack Stevens was 2 for 4.
Exeter-West Greenwich dropped to 0-2, 0-2 Division II. Chariho (2-0, 2-0) next plays at Johnston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
