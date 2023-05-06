NORWICH — Wheeler High scored six runs over the first two innings on its way to a 6-4 win against Norwich Tech in a nonleague baseball game on Saturday.
Deondre Bransford and Sean Bergel finished with two hits each. Bransford also doubled. James Main, Bergel and Mason Perkins each drove in a run.
Main pitched the first 4⅔ innings and struck out eight to earn the win. Garrett Lenihan and Kyle Kessler also pitched and the trio finished with a combined 13 strikeouts.
Norwich Tech dropped to 6-7. Wheeler (9-1) next faces Killingly at Dodd Stadium in Norwich on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.