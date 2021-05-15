PUTNAM — Putnam scored a run in the bottom of the 10th to edge Wheeler High, 5-4, in an ECC North Division extra-inning baseball game Saturday.
Wheeler led 4-0 when Putnam scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the seventh to force extra innings.
Matt Pierce was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Wheeler. Sean Bergel had two hits, Kyle Kessler tripled and Wyatt Elliott doubled.
Putnam improved to 3-12, 3-12 ECC North. Wheeler (2-11, 2-11) next plays St. Bernard at Washington Park in Groton on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
