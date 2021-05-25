SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and edged Westerly High, 6-5, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday.
Westerly was leading 5-3 before Prout took advantage of several walks in the final inning. The winning run came home on bases-loaded walk with two outs.
Westerly scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.
Zach Beckler finished 2 for 4 with a double for the Bulldogs. Travis Costa had two RBIs, Nick Fiore doubled and drove in a run, and Greg Gorman had an RBI.
Dean Pons Jr. pitched the first five innings, but ended up with his second straight no-decision. He struck out seven.
Prout improved to 3-5, 3-5 Division II. The Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2) next host North Smithfield on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
