WESTERLY — Westerly High's Jack Tenuta continues to make strides as a baseball player and his efforts did not go unnoticed by Division II coaches.
Tenuta, a junior outfielder and pitcher, was named to the Division II, second team this spring. Those who earned the honor are selected from all 6 teams in Division II.
Tenuta also earned Division II-A first-team honors. The other teams in II-A were East Providence, Ponaganset and Woonsocket.
"Jack had a great offseason," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He got in the weight room and he got stronger and bigger. His pitching velocity went up to 85 [mph] from 80-81 last year. He's very smart when it comes to knowing the game and knowing situations in the game. He really analyzes everything on the mound."
Tenuta hit .338 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs. He finished 2-1 on the mound with a 1.69 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 29 innings.
"He's all business and he's all about improving himself," Sposato said. "A couple of games he had multiple hits that really won us the game. He sees the ball well and he has a lot of power."
Senior catcher Travis Costa was also named Division II-A first team.
"I think he caught every inning but one," Sposato said. "He calls the game for us. We go over the scouting report, but he calls the pitches. I think he threw out about 25% of the runners and that's impressive because we don't do a great job of holding runners on. He was the leader of our defense.
"He did a great job offensively with a number of games with multiple extra-base hits."
Costa hit .293 with four doubles. He had an on-base percentage of .475 after walking 16 times.
Sophomore pitcher Michael Poole was also named to Division II-A first team.
"When he was on the mound we felt we could beat anybody," Sposato said. "He had a good stretch at the end of the regular season where he was pretty much lights out for three straight games, pretty much unhittable."
Poole finished with an ERA of 1.90 with 67 strikeouts in 47 innings.
"He was overpowering when he spotted his fastball. He has a great slider that keeps batters off balance," Sposato said.
Senior shortstop Noah Burdick was named to the Division II-A second team. Burdick hit .304 with nine doubles.
"He was a great player for us this year and shortstop is a tough position," Sposato said. "He came up big with his bat in the second half. He was batting about .200 at the halfway point of the season."
Bozek, a junior, was also named to the second team.
"He's a great defensive center fielder," Sposato said. "He had some big catches and some diving catches. He threw out a couple of runners at the plate."
After winning the Division II title last season, the Bulldogs finished 13-12, 11-7 Division II this year.
"We lost six starters from last season. Even though our goal was to get back to the championship we still had a successful season winning two playoff games," Sposato said. "We had the fourth best record in Division II. We only have four seniors so we have a lot coming back."
