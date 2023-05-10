WESTERLY — Michael Poole struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in six innings as Westerly High shut out Ponaganset, 2-0, in a Division II baseball game on Wednesday at Cimalore Field.
Zach Miner pitched the final inning and earned his third save of the season. Neither Westerly pitched walked a batter.
Freshman Grayson Simmons drove in both Westerly runs in the fifth inning with a two-out double. Nick Tria, who singled earlier in the inning, and Noah Burdick, who reached on a fielder's choice and stole second, scored on the double.
Burdick also doubled earlier in the game.
Ponaganset dropped to 7-5, 7-4 Division II. Westerly (7-8, 7-6) travels to East Providence on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
