WESTERLY — Michael Poole pitched a complete-game, two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Westerly High shut out East Providence, 7-0, in a Division II baseball game on Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
East Providence threatened in the first inning loading the bases with two outs, but Poole recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
Westerly got all the runs it would need scoring three times in the third inning.
Tom Fiore (2 for 2) started the inning with a single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Noah Burdick. With two outs, Grayson Simmons drew a walk and Jack Tenuta followed with a single to left field scoring Fiore.
Shep Simmons drew a walk to load the bases. Travis Costa (2 for 3) singled to left field bringing home Grayson Simmons and Tenuta to make it 3-0.
Grayson Simmons had a pair of sacrifice flys. Zack Miner also drove in two runs. Burdick doubled twice.
East Providence dropped to 11-5, 11-5 Division II. Westerly, which has won three of its last four is now 8-9, 8-7 and will next host Woonsocket on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
