WESTERLY — Michael Poole's first hit as a Westerly High baseball player proved to be a pretty impressive one.
The freshman hit a three-run homer to left-center field to end the game via the mercy rule in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs topped West Warwick, 13-2, on Wednesday at Cimalore Field.
Poole, who has excelled on the mound with a 4-1 record and a 2.41 ERA, has seen limited at-bats this season. But in his sixth trip to the plate he delivered the home run.
Jack Tenuta earned the win on the mound, going all six innings and allowing four hits and one walk. He struck out 10. Tenuta is 6-0 with a 0.81 ERA. He has 53 strikeouts in 43 innings.
Tenuta (3 for 4, three RBIs) hit a two-run single in the first inning. Zach Beckler (3 for 3) drove in a pair of runs with a double in the second inning. Dean Pons Jr. (2 for 3, three RBIs) hit a two-out, two-run double in the third. Nick Fiore was also 2 for 3.
West Warwick dropped to 4-10, 4-10 Division II.
Westerly (18-1, 16-0) next plays at Johnston on Friday at 6 p.m. Johnston is 12-2 in the league with four league games remaining. A Westerly win would clinch the Division II-B title and earn a first-round bye in the postseason.
Johnston plays at Narragansett on Saturday at 11 a.m. before playing at Westerly on Monday at 6 p.m. The Panthers close the season at West Warwick on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Johnston must win all four of its remaining games to edge Westerly for the II-B title.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.