WEST WARWICK — Dean Pons Jr. struck out 12 and pitched a complete-game three-hitter as Westerly High topped West Warwick, 3-1, in a Division II baseball game Thursday night.
Pons (2-0) did not walk a batter and has 22 strikeouts in 11⅓ innings this season.
"He threw 81 pitches and 67 of them were strikes," Bulldogs coach Ron Sposato said. "He definitely had command of his fastball. He was hitting his spots with a low strike all day. When they started to catch up the second time through the lineup, he had his offspeed stuff going. He threw strikes whenever he wanted to."
Greg Gorman drove in a run with a double, and Issac Martin contributed a sacrifice fly, both in the second inning. Travis Costa had an RBI single in the fifth.
Zach Beckler finished 3 for 4 with a pair of runs scored.
West Warwick dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division II-D. Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division II-B) next travels to Barrington on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.