When Dean Pons Jr. walked off the field at Rhode Island College last June, his baseball future was pretty certain.
Pons had just finished celebrating Westerly High's first championship in 30 years after winning two games in a best-of-three series against Narragansett for the Division II crown.
Pons, who put together a spectacular season with a 10-0 record, an 0.82 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 49 innings for the Bulldogs, was clear about the next step in his baseball career.
The left-hander was headed back to Rhode Island College to pitch for the Anchormen.
Then things changed. And now, they've changed again.
Pons will find himself enrolling at Division I Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, N.J., this fall with a partial athletic scholarship.
But the path to that destination has not been a direct one. The direction started to change soon after the high school season ended.
"I started training outside that summer. But I felt I wasn't fully developed and ready for college," Pons said. "I wanted to get the most out of my four years. I wanted to take that time to develop my skills."
In June, Pons began considering a year at Minnesota Post Grad, which is located in Woodbury, Minn., 8 miles east of Saint Paul.
"The coaches were very personable and they offered a lot of good opportunities with a spring schedule and winter training," Pons said.
MPG offers "a rigorous schedule that will prepare athletes for the challenges that await them in college, learning to balance athletics and personal responsibilities," according to the program's website.
MPG plays a fall schedule and is in the midst of a 53-game spring slate that has included trips to Florida and Texas. MPG plays other post graduate programs and junior colleges.
During the time between seasons, the program emphasizes training and player development.
"This program is about betting on yourself. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. five days a week, it's baseball," Pons said.
And Pons said the work has paid off.
"I've increased my velocity about 5 miles per hour and I've gained 20 pounds since the spring," Pons said. "In addition to that, a lot of my numbers in the weight room have gone up tremendously.
"Going from high school baseball to college baseball has been a humbling experience. I've had a lot of strikeouts, but also give up lots of hits and runs. I expect to make those numbers a lot better."
Pons also learned a few other things outside of baseball. He lives in an apartment complex about two minutes from MPG with three other teammates.
"I've also improved as a person," he said. "I'm living on my own, thousands of miles from home. I went home for about a month around Christmas, but that's been about it."
He's also learned what it's like to endure a Minnesota winter.
"It was minus-18 and the people here were outside doing things we would never do in Rhode Island in weather like that," Pons said.
The opportunity to attend Saint Peter's came about through his connections at MPG.
"One of our coaches has a connection with an assistant coach at Saint Peter's," Pons said. "He talked with him about me. I got on a call from their assistant, and I was initially going there as a preferred walk-on."
But Pons' path took another favorable turn.
"About a month later, I was riding home with one of our coaches and I said, 'Wouldn't it be great if one of their guys transferred and they had a scholarship?'" Pons said.
Later that day, Pons' hopes became a reality.
"Two hours later their coach called me and gave me a really good opportunity," Pons said.
Saint Peter's plays in the 11-team Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference that includes Fairfield, Iona, Marist and Quinnipiac. The Peacocks are under the direction of first-year coach Grant Neary.
"My coaches [at MPG] are pretty sure I have all the tools to succeed," Pons said. "I want to improve my velocity and I know that will come with time. And I want to add another pitch. I want to be a guy that can be trusted to dominate in every performance."
