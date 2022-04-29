WESTERLY — Dean Pons Jr. had a hand in all 15 outs as unbeaten Westerly High shut out Wheeler School/Rocky Hill, 10-0, in a Division II baseball game at Cimalore Field on Friday.
The game was stopped after 4½ innings by the 10-run mercy rule.
Pons finished with 14 strikeouts. The other out was a groundout to him. Pons allowed just one hit, a single in the second inning, and two walks.
"They were behind on his fastball," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He was overpowering."
Pons is 3-0 with an 0.29 ERA. He has 44 strikeouts in 24 innings.
Greg Gorman homered and drove in two runs. Gorman is hitting .467 with 16 RBIs.
Evan Clyne was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Zach Beckler doubled and was 2 for 3. Shep Simmons doubled and drove in a run, and Pons and Travis Costa also had RBIs.
Wheeler School/Rocky Hill dropped to 5-4, 5-4 Division II. The Bulldogs (11-0, 9-0) next host Waterford in a nonleague game on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
