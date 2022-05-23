WESTERLY — Dean Pons Jr. retired the first nine batters in order and finished with a three-hitter as Westerly High avenged its only Division II loss of the season by downing Johnston, 7-1, Monday night at Cimalore Field.
Johnston (13-3, 13-3 Division II) had beaten Westerly, 4-3, on Friday.
Pons finished with 12 strikeouts and did not walk a batter on Senior Night. He improved to 7-0 with an ERA of 0.73 this season. He has 89 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Westerly is 20-2, 17-1 Division II. The last Westerly team to win 20 games was the 2000 squad, which finished 22-5, including three postseason wins. The 1992 team was 23-5 and won the Class B title.
"This group's goal right from the beginning was to win the division, get the No. 1 seed and the state championship is the ultimate goal," coach Ron Sposato said. "In the offseason nobody works harder. They do whatever it takes to get their job done."
Nick Fiore finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Travis Costa was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Jack Tenuta doubled and drove in a run, and Zach Beckler and Greg Gorman also doubled.
Westerly next plays at South Kingstown on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
