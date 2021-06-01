PROVIDENCE — Dean Pons Jr. drove in five runs and Westerly High scored 11 times in the second inning to pull away for a 17-4 Division II baseball win over Classical on Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Pons, who is hitting .400 for the season, finished 4 for 5 with a double.
Evan Clyne drove in two runs and scored three times for the Bulldogs. Greg Gorman and Drew Bozek finished with two hits and three runs each. Gorman also doubled.
Gorman pitched the first three innings and allowed just two hits to earn the win. He struck out six.
Classical dropped to 0-9, 0-9 Division II. Westerly (7-3, 7-2) next travels to East Greenwich for a nonleague game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
