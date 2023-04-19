STONINGTON — Plainfield scored eight runs over the final two innings and beat Stonington, 10-4, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Wednesday.
Stonington led 2-0 after five innings before the Panthers scored eight in the top of the sixth and top more in the seventh to lead 10-2.
Stonington's Dylan Cimini and Aaron LoPresto both finished 2 for 3. Cimini drove in two runs and Jace Wolfradt had one RBI.
Plainfield is now 5-1, 1-0 Division III. Stonington (3-6, 0-2) next travels to Montville on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.