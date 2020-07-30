SOUTH KINGSTOWN — John Pellegrino was a big believer in the old baseball adage of pitching to contact Wednesday in a Connie Mack game against East Greenwich at Old Mountain Field.
Pellegrino, a right-hander, did not strike out a batter but limited East Greenwich to four hits as Chariho prevailed, 3-1. Pellegrino pitched all seven innings to earn the victory.
"I felt like it was one of my better games in Connie Mack," Pellegrino said. "I went through like 60-something pitches. It was pretty efficient. I don't think I had a strikeout. I was letting them hit the ball, and my team was making the plays."
They sure were.
The biggest defensive play came in the fifth inning with Chariho leading 2-1. Pellegrino walked Evan Macaulay, and Max Morton reached on a bunt single. David Haberman advanced the runners a base each with a sacrifice for the first out of the inning.
Corey Szabo then hit a hard line drive that Justin Giles snared at third, and Giles beat Macaulay back to the bag to turn the double play and end the inning. Giles rolled his ankle on the play and sat on the infield dirt for a few minutes before returning to the dugout.
"He put his ankle on the line and he rolled it. I appreciate that," Pellegrino said. "The whole defense did really well. That was big since I was letting them hit the ball."
Chariho, which did not commit an error, had several other good plays in the field.
Left-fielder Cy Seeley came in and went to his knees to make a catch with one out in the second inning. He also made a nice running grab in foul territory to end the third inning.
First baseman Jack Kesner made a good backhanded grab on a low throw to first base for the first out of the sixth inning. He also did a good job of getting under a ball in foul territory for the third out of the sixth.
After giving up a double and a RBI single in the first inning, Pellegrino retired nine batters in a row and 19 of 22 to end the game.
"Defensively, that was our best game of the season," Chariho coach Cal Carpenter said. "Johnny pitched very well. And that was a very, very solid team. I like the way we are playing now."
Chariho (6-2) put across two runs in the second inning. Alan Carpenter, who had reached on a fielder's choice, scored on a passed ball. Liam Flynn, who also got on base with a fielder's choice, scored on a wild pitch.
Chariho added another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Pellegrino that scored Kesner.
Kesner finished 3 for 3, including a double over the center fielder's head in the first inning. He was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.
"I was just attacking the first pitch, looking for a fastball and trying to avoid the curveball," said Kesner, who will be a junior at Prout this fall.
Morton pitched well for East Greenwich, allowing just four hits through the first five innings. Chariho did have four hits off Morton in the sixth, but two of them were bloop singles.
Josh Land was 2 for 3 for EG.
Chariho next travels to Tiverton on Friday for a 6 p.m. game and closes the season against East Providence on Saturday at Sprague Field in Narragansett at 10 a.m.
The playoffs start next week, and Chariho has a good shot at earning a bye, Carpenter said.
