STONINGTON — James Main struck out 13 and allowed just two hits as Pawcatuck/North Stonington defeated Groton, 5-0, to capture the District 10 Little League baseball title Thursday night at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
Main walked just two batters before reaching his pitch limit with two outs in the seventh. Bradin Anderson came on to record the final out on a ground ball.
Pawcatuck/North Stonington scored twice in the fourth inning. Aaron Lopresto and Kyle Kessler led off the inning with singles. Lopresto later scored on a throwing error. Wyatt Verbridge's fielder's choice later brought home the second run of the inning.
In the fifth, Kessler singled, stole second and came home on a single by Main. Main stole second and scored on a fielder's choice by Verbridge.
In the seventh, Will McCann reached after a hard liner off the Groton pitcher. Pinch runner Lance Goddard stole second and moved to third on a deep fly ball by Jack Scahill. Goddard scored on a passed ball.
Pawcatuck/North Stonington will host the Section 2 tournament next week starting on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
