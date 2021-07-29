STONINGTON — When Matt Bergel planned his summer vacation last winter, he wanted to take off the weeks of the Senior Little League East Regionals in Maine (late July) and the World Series in South Carolina (early August).
The Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior Little League manager expected the 14 to 16 year-old All-Star baseball team he would coach to be still playing. Shortly after his plans were made, Little League International canceled the Regional and World Series for the second straight year because of COVID19 concerns. But the state tournament was still in on as scheduled.
"I was that confident we'd make it," Bergel said. "I knew what we had and we were going for it."
Bergel proved to be on the money. Pawcatuck/NS completed a dominant tourney run Wednesday by sweeping Bristol in a best-of-three state final series, winning game two, 6-0, behind Kyle Kessler's two home runs and three RBIs and James Main's 12-strikeout effort in 6 2/3 innings.
"Throughout district, sectional and the state final Series, we were 9-0," Bergel said. "We scored 91 runs and allowed five. We wanted to end with a shutout to cap it off. Players one to 13 were great kids. We took kids from two different towns and gelled."
Pawcatuck/North Stonington repeats as state champ. The locals won a three-team invitational during last year's pandemic summer when most leagues canceled all play.
"It felt a lot more exciting this year," said Kessler, who completed a successful freshman season at Wheeler High, making ECC Division II first team as a shortstop. "Last year there was not a crowd. We had more people rally around us this year."
Kessler, a natural shortstop who was also the winning pitcher in Game 1 of the finals, was the Game 2 catcher because of an injury to the starter.
"I've been coaching him since age 11, and he's the type of kid who will say, `I'll do anything you need, coach,'" Bergel said. "He's a great athlete and kid."
Kessler's homer over the 300-foot fence in left center gave Pawcatuck/NS a 1-0 lead in the third. The winners then went back to small ball that worked in game one. Main singled and stole second, moved to third on Cimini's sacrifice bunt and scored on Wyatt Verbridge's sacrifice fly to make it, 2-0.
Kessler's two-run homer over the fence in the same spot put the locals up, 4-0, in the fifth. Then he provided the defensive play of the game, throwing out a runner attempting to steal second on a 1st and 3rd situation. Most teams concede that base rather than make the throw.
Bergel called a pitcher conference to discuss the situation.
"Coach wanted me to throw threw to get the runner," Kessler said. "I was excited to do it."
Dylan Cimini's two-run double in the seventh gave Pawcatuck/NS a 6-0 edge. That was more than enough for Main, who allowed just four hits and and walked two before exhausting his 95-pitch count with one out to go. Sean Bergel finished up on the mound.
Coach Bergel chose to be visitors Wednesday, a strategy that has worked all tournament. About the only glitch for the winners came after they were given the wrong banner (Sectional 1 champs) during the post-game awards ceremony. The state championship banner was later found and given to the team for another round of photos.
"I'm sad to see it end," Bergel said. "We have eleven of the fifteen on the roster that will be eligible to come back next year. My goal is to get them back, integrate the new all-stars and hopefully shoot to go beyond the state tournament next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.