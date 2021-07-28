STONINGTON — After rolling over district and state sectional competition with a power-hitting attack, the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior League (14-16) All-Stars found another way to win in the state final series opener Tuesday.
The locals reached into the tool bag to play "small ball" en route to a 5-2 victory over Bristol in the first game of of the best-of-three series Tuesday at the Pawcatuck Little League complex. It was the most competitive game they have played in tournament competition.
"It's an honor to play a team from a town with such deep and rich baseball history," Pawcatuck/NS manager Matt Bergel said. "I knew we'd have to elevate our game and possibly manufacture runs. We switched up our gameplan and ran the bases aggressively."
Pawcatuck/NS, which won an abbreviated Senior League state title last season, scored three runs on sacrifice flies and stole six bases.. On the mound, winning pitcher Kyle Kessler struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings and reliever James Main retired all four batters he faced.
The second game is Wednesday at 5:30with an if-necessary game Thursday, all at Pawcatuck.
"They capitalized by moving runners along and we didn't hit when we had runners in scoring position," Bristol manager Michael Ziogas said. "They were ready to play."
In the top of the first, Aaron LoPresto led off with a walk and stole second. He moved to third on a flyout and scored on Main's sacrifice fly.
Pawcatuck/NS upped the lead to 2-0 in the second. Wyatt Verbridge singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Jack Scahill's sacrifice fly.
Bristol tied it at 2-2 with two runs in the second. Kessler struck out three in the frame, but allowed two runners to score on wild pitches. Kessler allowed two of his three hits in the inning but settled down to throw 3 2/3 hitless innings after that, mixing in a hard curve to go with a fastball.
"Kyle was pretty much spot on," Bergel said. "The deeper he goes, the stronger he gets."
In the third, Pawcatuck/NS added two runs. Dylan Cimini's fielder's choice scored Kessler, who walked and stole second. Verbridge doubled home a run to make it 4-2.
Cimini's sacrifice fly in the fifth scored LoPresto, who reached on a bunt single and moved to third on a double steal.
Kessler and Main, both of North Stonington, combined to strike out four of the last six Bristol batters without allowing a hit.
Ziogas said about half of Bristol's players are staying with their families in motels around Stonington. The manager is making the 90-minute or so trip back and forth from Bristol.
"There's a lot of baseball available in Bristol, and there's an appeal to playing in this tournament, so we're used to traveling," Ziogas said. "Bristol's Senior American Legion team leads the state with 12 state titles. We have Junior Legion, Pony League and three travel teams. We've got a lot of kids playing baseball, which is what it's all about."
