OLD LYME — Old Lyme pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh and turned back Stonington High, 2-1, in a nonleague baseball game Thursday.
The Bears had taken a 1-0 lead in the third when Dylan Cimini (2 for 3) singled home Aaron LoPresto.
Old Lyme (8-9) took advantage of two walks to start the seventh. But with two outs, the Wildcats had a double to drive in both baserunners and win the game.
"It was a very well-played game. They made two errors and we made one," Bears coach Bob Cahoone said.
The loss ended a three-game Stonington winning streak.
Stonington (11-5) next hosts Griswold on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
