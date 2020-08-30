STONINGTON — North Stonington/Pawcatuck scored five runs in the fourth inning and earned the Senior (13-16) state baseball title Sunday at the Pawcatuck Little League complex with a 6-2 win against Rocky Hill.
North Stonington/Pawcatuck, Rocky Hill and Meriden were the only three teams that played in the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rocky Hill had advanced to the tournament with a win against Meriden earlier on Sunday.
North Stonington/Pawcatuck, which finished 3-0 in the tournament, trailed, 2-0, before the big fourth inning.
Bradin Anderson and Matt Pierce opened the fourth with walks. Luca Ursini, who was attempting a sacrifice, reached on bunt single to load the bases.
Kyle Kessler was hit by a pitch to bring home a run. James Main then drove a 2-2 fastball into center field to bring home two runs with a single.
Each runner advanced a base on a passed ball. Dylan Cemini then followed with another two-run single to give North Stonington/Pawcatuck a 5-2 lead.
Cemini drove home another run in the bottom of the sixth.
Kessler started the game for North Stonington/Pawcatuck and was relieved by Sean Bergel for the final five innings. Bergel did not allow a run, gave up just two hits, struck our four and issued a pair of walks to earn the victory.
Center fielder Isiah Anderson came in on a ball for a running catch in center field to end the game.
"Both teams had excellent pitching, good curve balls and off-speed pitches. It was what you would expect in a state title game," North Stonington/Pawcatuck manager Matt Bergel said.
