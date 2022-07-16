SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Nick Conte just hasn’t pitched all that many innings the past few years.
The COVID pandemic wiped out his senior year of high school. After a solid first season at Duke, he saw limited action as a sophomore.
This summer with the Ocean State Waves is all about piling up the innings, and Conte is making them count with every flame-thrown pitch. The North Providence native and rising junior at Duke has ramped his fastball up 99 miles per hour on the radar gun and is using it to deliver an impressive summer in the Waves bullpen.
“Watching him mature this summer has been great,” Waves manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “It’s been great for him, great for the Waves and great for his development as a pitcher at the collegiate level and hopefully at the professional level.”
Conte was especially hopeful for this kind of summer after his quiet sophomore season. He pitched in only three games for Duke and finished with an 11.57 ERA in 2.1 innings pitched.
“Just didn’t get a lot of opportunities and didn’t capitalize on them when I got the chance,” Conte said. “This summer is basically about getting as many innings as I can and putting myself in the best position to get to camp in the fall and earn a spot.”
The lack of opportunity was surprising given Conte’s solid first season in Durham, in which he made 10 appearances, several of which came in conference play, and logged a 5.40 ERA. He pitched briefly last summer for the Newport Gulls of the NECBL.
But it also wasn’t the first time that Conte has had to fight through frustration. He was lined up to be one of the top players in the state at North Providence in 2020, and he figured to draw plenty of scouts to his games as draft buzz grew.
Not a single pitch was thrown that spring, and when the Major League Baseball draft was shortened to five rounds, that potential opportunity also faded.
“It’s definitely frustrating, but I’m up to the hard work,” Conte said. “This summer is just going to be really important for me going forward. It’s going well, but I still have a lot to work on.”
Hirschbein-Bodnar had long had an eye on Conte and was eager to give him a chance this summer, one that became more important after the tough spring.
“He didn’t really have the year he wanted to at Duke,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “We wanted him last year. He ended up playing for the Gulls for a little bit. His year at school doesn’t define him as a pitcher. I’ve been following him since he was in high school. The one thing with him, is when you have stuff like that and you’re struggling with being in the strike zone, it can be a mental thing. We’re working a lot on his confidence and understanding how his body moves.”
Things have clicked. Conte has made nine appearances for the Waves this summer. He owns a 2.34 ERA and has struck out 30 of the 67 batters he has faced. He’s given up only five hits, with 16 walks as the only real blemishes on his season line.
“We talked in the spring about him coming here and toeing the rubber confidently, in a controlled manner and getting him in those high leverage situations, learning how to slow the game down, execute his pitches and believe in his stuff — because obviously his stuff is electric,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said.
And he’s having fun along the way.
“It’s been awesome,” Conte said. “It’s been super fun playing near home, playing with some other local guys and having my family at games.”
Conte has been working with pitching coach John DeRouin at Hop’s Athletic Performance in Coventry and has been seeing the fruits of his labor.
Conte’s fastball was touching 96 in the spring and is mostly in that range now. The high ticked up to 97 early in the summer, then 98 last Sunday. In Thursday’s win over Winnipesaukee, it was up to 99 as Conte struck out five batters over two innings.
“This summer, I hit 97 about two weeks ago, then 98 on Sunday and today, 99,” Conte said Thursday. “I think it has a lot to do with me getting more comfortable on the mound and putting myself in good counts to really get behind a fastball, trust it and throw it as hard as I can, basically.”
Conte struck out the side in his most recent appearance on Tuesday. The goal is to get about 10 more innings and take a lot of momentum back to Duke.
”It’s still a long summer. It’s still a process,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “But I hope his growth and development and maturity here will carry into school, and he’ll have the chance to play at the next level. He has all the stuff to do so. He just needs to continue the progression. I’m proud of him and the way he’s been performing the last couple of weeks and I’m excited to see where he goes from here.”
