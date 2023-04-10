NORWICH — NFA broke open a close game with nine runs in the sixth inning and beat Westerly High, 13-3, in a nonleague baseball game on Monday.
Westerly had pulled within a run, 4-3, on a solo homer by Jack Tenuta in the top of the sixth. But NFA (3-1) took control in the bottom half of the inning.
Tenuta finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Zach Miner doubled and drove in a run. Noah Burdick also doubled.
Westerly (1-2) next travels to Burrillville on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
