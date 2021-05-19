NORWICH — NFA pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge Stonington High, 8-7, in an ECC South Division baseball game at Dodd Stadium on Tuesday.
The winning run scored on an RBI single with one out in the seventh.
Stonington had taken a 7-2 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Wildcats came back with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game.
Nick Abely had a two-out double in the second to drive in two runs for Stonington. He fiinished 2 for 3. Bryce Gore, Wyattt Verbridge and Dylan Cimini also had RBIs.
NFA is 10-5, 10-5 ECC South. Stonington (0-14, 0-14) next hosts Bacon Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
