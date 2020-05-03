The New England Collegiate Baseball League — home of the Newport Gulls, Ocean State Waves and Mystic Schooners — announced Friday night that its 2020 season is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made in a video conference call of league board members and officials.
“This decision was reached after a careful and thoughtful review of the guidance from federal, state and local officials, the leadership of our host communities, and recommendations from the CDC and medical community,” read a statement from the league. “The conclusion was that canceling the 2020 season was necessary for the health, safety and well-being of our players, coaches, umpires, volunteers, fans and host families.”
With 13 teams across all five New England states, the NECBL has become one of the top summer leagues in the country. The Gulls are its most storied franchise, with six championships to their name. They moved to Newport from Cranston in 2000 and have become a ficture in the City by the Sea, bringing big crowds to Cardines Field. The franchise was set to celebrate its 20th year in Newport this season, with festivities including the NECBL All-Star Game on July 19.
Mystic has been playing at Fitch High in Groton since 2011. The franchise is one of the oldest in the league. It started as the Eastern Tides in 1994 and played in Willimantic, Connecticut. Mystic was the league champion in 2016.
Newer to the league, the Waves were prepping for their eighth season at Old Mountain Field in Wakefield. The team has been a perennial contender, finishing as NECBL runners-up in both 2017 and 2018. President and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar, who was also set to take over as head coach this summer, had been hoping the league would find a way to play, but knew prospects were dimming.
“We’ve been going back and forth as a league since this whole thing started,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “The decision was made strictly on the important things — the health and safety of our players, our host families, our communities, and the viability of our league and organizations going forward. God forbid, if we ran this summer and a player or a host family got sick, we would never be able to come back from that.
"And if we risked having a season and teams weren’t ready for it financially based on sponsorship, field availability, size of gatherings, we could end up losing franchises for the future. The league has done such a good job building itself the last 25 years into one of the top leagues in the country, and it’s all about their communities. To risk losing that because of a reckless decision was something we were not ready to do as a league.”
The nearby Cape Cod Baseball League, the nation’s premier summer circuit, canceled its season last week. The NECBL’s Vermont Mountaineers announced earlier this week that they would not field a team this year, even if the league went forward with a season.
“There would have been other teams that would have had their hands forced for financial reasons or field availability."
For the nearly 400 players set to join the league, the decision is another blow in a challenging year for their baseball careers. The NCAA canceled its season in March and summer ball stood as a possible chance to get back on the field. Some summer leagues remain hopeful about having a season, including the Futures League in New England, but the situation remains fluid.
“They were hurt obviously,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said of talking to his players. “They were looking forward to this and hanging on to this as the last glimmer of hope to play baseball this year. And they’ve been training hard.”
The league and all its organizations are pledging to be back better than ever in 2021.
“We promise to use this time out, and all of our resources, to make our 2021 season something truly special for our players, coaches and fans,” read the league statement.
“Hopefully, that can be kind of a shining moment for the community when we get back on the field,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said.
