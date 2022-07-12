WATERFORD — Mystic lost to East Lyme, 1-0, and was eliminated from the District 10 Little League 12U baseball tournament on Monday.
Mystic’s Braydyn Banks pitched a five-hitter with no walks. Ethan Spader played well at shortstop and had singled for Mystic. Banks, Holden Salemma and Nick Yevoli also had hits for Mystic.
Mystic had defeated Stonington, 6-4, in the championship on Sunday.
The loss eliminated Stonington from the tournament.
Evan Spader and Bryce Williams both singled for Mystic. Spader and Holden Salemma combined on a three-hitter with six strikeouts.
Stonington starter Evan West struck out eight. Wyatt Loughlean, Nolan Hargus and Cole Nichols had hits for Stonington.
— Keith Kimberlin
