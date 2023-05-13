STONINGTON — Montville finished with 11 hits and used a big third inning to defeat Stonington High, 8-3, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Saturday.
Montville (7-11, 2-4 Division III), which has won three straight, scored five runs in the third inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Finn Eck doubled and finished with two of Stonington's four hits. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Bears.
Stonington (10-8, 4-3) next travels to Griswold on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.