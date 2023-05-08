NORTH SCITUATE — Zach Miner earned a save and Jack Tenuta doubled twice as Westerly High held off Ponaganset, 5-4, in a Division II baseball game on Monday.
Westerly was leading 5-4, but Ponaganset had runners at first and second in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs. But Miner, who pitched the final inning, induced a ground ball to third baseman Shep Simmons, who stepped on third to end the game.
Tenuta drove in a pair of runs. Miner was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Tom Fiore also drove in two runs.
Deluca Kyan pitched the first five innings and earned the win.
Ponaganset is 8-4, 8-4. Westerly (6-7, 6-5) next hosts Ponaganset on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
