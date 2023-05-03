EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich shut out Westerly High, 5-0, in a Division II baseball game on Wednesday.
Noah Burdick doubled for the Bulldogs, but no other Westerly batter had more than one hit.
East Greenwich (8-2, 8-2 Division II) led 3-0 after four innings and added two more in the fifth.
Westerly (5-7, 5-5 Division II) next hosts Middletown on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
