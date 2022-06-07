NARRAGANSETT — Narragansett can hit.
That's been the storyline for the Mariners baseball team in the second half of the season.
But on Tuesday, in the opening game of a Division II best-of-three semifinal series against Chariho, the Mariners demonstrated they can play the field and pitch effectively, too.
The result was a Narragansett 7-0 win at Sprague Park. The second game of the series is slated for Saturday at noon at Chariho.
Narragansett (13-8) put up six runs in the first two innings, highlighted by a towering three-run home run by Andrew DiBiasio in the first and a two-out, two-run double by Jared Chaloux in the second.
Narragansett, the No. 4 seed from Division II-B, had four extra-base hits in the first two innings against Chariho ace Ben Fargo.
"Ben never really seemed like he got comfortable," Chariho coach Matt Clarke said. "He left pitches for them to hit, and they hit them and they hit them well."
Chariho, the No. 6 seed from II-B, had advanced to the semifinals with road wins against higher seeds Burrillville and Johnston.
"Our mentality and our approach was not what it has been," Clarke said. "We were flat all day. I don't know if it was because it was a series and they had a safe game. It was surprising considering where we are.
"Our backs are against the wall and we've been good with our backs against the wall, but I don't like it."
DiBiasio's first home run of the season was to left-center field against a wind that was blowing from right field in to home plate. It was a shot.
"I was glad to see that. He has hit over .400 for us this year, but that was his first home run. No one works harder," Narragansett coach Brad Van Fechtmann said.
Narragansett opened the second inning with runners on second and third and no outs.
But Chariho third baseman Ethan Elderkin made a nice stop on a grounder, held the runner at third and threw to Liam Currier at first for the out. Currier made a nice scoop on the throw.
Fargo then caught a line shot off the bat of Zach Bianco, and it appeared the Chargers might get out of the inning. But Chaloux delivered his double to deep right field to score two runs. Tyler Poirier followed with a standup triple to score Chaloux and make it 6-0.
Narragansett did not strike out in the game.
Chariho (11-10) finished with just two hits off Narragansett left-hander Jacob Kolbe, who pitched a complete game with only two walks.
"You don't win games at this level; you lose games," Van Fechtmann said. "We made plays behind Kolbe and he pounded the strike zone right from the beginning."
Narragansett's Poirier made a fine running catch in center field on a deep drive by Chariho's Jack Stevens in the third inning. He also threw out a Chariho runner trying to move to second after an infield error by the Mariners in the fifth.
Chariho shortstop Alan Carpenter made a diving stop on a sharp grounder in the hole in the first inning and still threw the runner out. Currier also made a diving grab on a line drive at first base in the fourth.
The Mariners have outscored their opponents in three playoff wins by a combined 30-6. They've won six straight against Division II opponents after closing the regular season with three consecutive victories.
Van Fechtmann pointed out that Chariho swept Narragansett during the regular season.
"We can't let our feet off the gas now. They are going to be ready to play on Saturday," he said.
