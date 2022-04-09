GROTON — Freshman James Main struck out eight in three innings of work to earn his first varsity win as Wheeler High beat Parish Hill, 16-2, on Saturday in a nonleague baseball game at Washington Park.
Main allowed just one hit and walked three. He also had a good day at the plate driving in three runs finishing 2 for 3.
The game ended after 3½ innings by the mercy rule. Mason Perkins also drove in three runs for Wheeler. Jon Anderson doubled and drove in a pair. Sean Bergel finished with two RBIs.
Wheeler (2-2) scored seven runs in the first inning and nine in the second. Paris Hill dropped to 0-3.
Wheeler next plays at Montville on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
