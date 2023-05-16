PUTNAM — James Main doubled and drove in three runs as Wheeler High defeated Putnam, 9-1, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Tuesday.
Main was 2 for 3 and also earned the win after entering the game in the fourth. He allowed two hits and struck out three in his three innings of work.
Wheeler's Jonny Anderson was 3 for 5. Bradin Anderson finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Wheeler opened the game with four runs in the first inning and never trailed again.
Putnam is 4-14, 0-16 Division IV. Wheeler (11-4, 4-1) next travels to Killingly on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Lions host St. Bernard on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
