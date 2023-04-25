NORTH STONINGTON — James Main and Bradin Anderson each homered as Wheeler High topped Putnam, 11-5, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Tuesday.
Main (2 for 5) hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, while Anderson (3 for 4) hit his in the second. Anderson finished with three RBIs and also doubled.
Kyle Kessler was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Jonny Anderson drove in a pair of runs. Garrett Lenihan and Deondre Bransford contributed two hits each.
Bradin Anderson pitched the final four innings allowing three hits and one unearned run to earn the win.
Putnam dropped to 3-7, 0-3 Division IV. Wheeler (6-2, 2-0) next travels to St. Bernard on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
