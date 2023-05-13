NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial-Bolton-Coventry scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning and beat Wheeler High, 7-1, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Saturday.
Lyman Memorial-Bolton Coventry (11-6, 4-2 ECC Division IV) has won five straight and eight of its last nine.
Jonny Anderson singled twice for the Lions.
Wheeler (10-4, 3-1) next travels to Putnam on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
