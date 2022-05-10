NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial scored five runs in the third inning and beat Wheeler High, 12-1, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Tuesday.
The game was tied 1-1 after two innings before the Bulldogs took control.
James Main doubled and tripled for Wheeler.
Lyman improved to 13-3, 7-0 Division IV. Wheeler (5-8, 2-4) next plays Putnam at Dodd Stadium in Norwich on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.