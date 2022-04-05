STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial scored 11 runs in the first inning and defeated Stonington High, 16-5, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game that ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
Lyman benefited from 14 walks by five Stonington pitchers.
Alex Starr drove in two runs for Stonington. Aaron LoPresto and Wynn Hammond each had an RBI.
Lyman is 3-0, while Stonington dropped to 1-1. Stonington next travels to NFA on Thursday. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
