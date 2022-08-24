STONINGTON — After going winless in the pandemic-altered 2021 baseball season, Stonington High had nowhere to go but up in 2022.
With an underclassmen-dominated team, Stonington made even more strides toward respectability this past spring than sixth-year coach Bob Cahoone envisioned. The Bears won 11 of their first 15 games before running into a difficult part of their schedule and finishing 12-10.
The 12-victory turnaround was a source of pride for Cahoone.
"Considering where we were a year ago against the tough ECC South setup, I can't complain about 12-10," Cahoone said. "A very young team got some experience and had success along the way."
Two Stonington underclassmen, sophomore shortstop Aaron LoPresto and junior infielder Alex Starr, earned ECC Division III first-team honors. Both players excelled in their first full varsity season.
LoPresto had four hits in Stonington's season-opening win over St. Bernard and never stopped hitting. He batted .390 (29 for 65) and led the Bears with 25 runs scored. The left-handed leadoff hitter also drove in 11 runs.
"Aaron provided an offensive spark at the top of the lineup and made things happen," Cahoone said. "He was consistent offensively throughout the season. Defensively, he played pretty well at shortstop and has potential to get better there. He is a good athlete and has the chance to be a leader on this squad."
LoPresto compiled a 10-game hitting streak in the middle of the season that featured four games of two or more hits.
Starr shifted between first and third base during his junior year. He hit .366 (26 for 71), drove in 15 runs and led the Bears with four doubles.
"Alex did everyting we asked, moving to different positions and never letting it affect his hitting," Cahoone said. "He was a clutch hitter who came through in big situations as his team-leading RBI total showed."
Junior David Duguay made the ECC sportsmanship team, and senior Wynn Hammond, who was Stonington's pitching leader with a 3-1 record, was named ECC scholar athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.