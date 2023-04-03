GROTON — Aaron LoPresto and Finn Eck delivered clutch hits in a six-run fourth inning as Stonington High opened the season with a 10-7 victory over Fitch in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Monday.
Eck (2 for 3) hit a two-run triple in the fourth, and LoPresto drove in three with a double. LoPresto finished 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles.
The six-run fourth gave Stonington an 8-3 lead.
Fitch did threaten in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out.
Reliever Jack Scahill entered the game and allowed a sacrifice fly before retiring the next two batters to end the threat. Scahill earned the win.
Jace Wolfradt pitched the remainder of the game, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.
"It was nice to get a quality win against a Division I team like Fitch," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "Scahill came in and did just what we wanted, and Wolfradt was dominant on the mound."
Dylan Cimini finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Alex Starr and Austin Linicus contributed two hits each.
Stonington next travels to Lyman Memorial on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.