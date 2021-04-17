UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a close game and beat Wheeler High, 9-3, in an ECC North Division baseball game Saturday.
Wheeler had scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead before the Saints had their big inning.
Matt Pierce finished 3 for 4 and doubled for the Lions. Jon Anderson and Sean Bergel also drove in a run each.
Wheeler (0-2, 0-2 North Division) next faces Griswold at Washington Park in Groton on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
