NORWICH — Norwich Tech scored the first seven runs of the game but was forced to hold off Wheeler High, 11-9, in a nonleague baseball game on Saturday.
Wheeler (6-11) scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and another two in the sixth to make it 9-9. Norwich Tech (13-7) responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 11-9 lead.
The Lions had runners on second and third when the game ended.
Wheeler's James Main hit a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the fifth and finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Sean Bergel was 5 for 5 with two RBIs.
Kyle Kessler was 4 for 5 with three doubles. Mason Perkins was 3 for 4 as Wheeler finished with 19 hits.
Wheeler closes the regular season on Monday, hosting Windham at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
