NORTH STONINGTON — Plainfield swept Wheeler High, 18-1, and 10-0, in an ECC North Division baseball doubleheader Saturday.
Both games ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. In the first game, Wheeler's Sean Bergel was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Matt Pierce was 2 for 2 in the second contest.
Plainfield moved to 11-1, 11-1 ECC North. Wheeler (2-9, 2-9) next travels to Woodstock Academy on Wednesday for a 4:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
