NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High split an ECC North Division baseball doubleheader with Windham, losing the first game, 7-4, but taking the second, 5-4.
Both games were reduced to five innings.
"The first game we struggled giving up too many walks," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "In the second game, we turned a couple of double plays and played well defensively."
In the second game, Matt Pierce was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Sean Bergel also drove in a run.
Wheeler took a 5-3 lead after four innings, but Windham scored a run in the fifth and was threatening for more.
"Bergel pitched his way out of it," Collins said. "He got a big strikeout and then a ground ball to Pierce [first base] ended the game."
Bergel pitched all five innings and did not walk a batter on his way to the victory.
In the first game, Bergel was 3 for 3 and drove in a run.
Windham is 1-4, 1-4 ECC North. Wheeler (2-6, 2-6) next travels to Lyman Memorial on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
