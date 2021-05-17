NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's snapped a five-game losing streak with a win against Grasso Tech, 10-0, in a nonleague baseball game Monday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule
Wheeler moved to 2-12 with the victory. The Lions have played six freshmen for most of the spring in what has been a season of growth.
"They just keep getting better game in and game out," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said.
Freshman Bradin Anderson pitched all five innings to earn the win. He struck out three and allowed just three hits.
"He started off a little slow with a few walks, but after that he settled in," Collins said.
Wheeler led 4-0 after two innings. Matt Pierce finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Bradin Anderson was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Jon Anderson and Sean Bergel, both freshmen, also drove in runs.
Grasso Tech dropped to 5-6. Wheeler next hosts St. Bernard on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
